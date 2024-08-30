Navigating Urban Grazing Challenges with Nofence

In the bustling city of Dublin, Melissa Jeuken, a conservation-focused goat herder, manages a herd of old Irish goats, grazing them in urban green spaces to create firebreaks and preserve local biodiversity.

Contracted by local authorities, Melissa faced a unique challenge: how to manage her goats without physical barriers that would disrupt public access.

Nofence provided the ideal solution, allowing Melissa to manage her goats through virtual fencing.

"The main point is training your stock. Then you can graze and map any site accordingly,” she explains.

The technology’s flexibility enables her to adjust grazing areas in real time, adapting to the environment through GPS tracking and ensuring the welfare of the goats.

"It’s very versatile. You can adjust it to the seasons and what’s going on that week, that day,” Melissa adds. With Nofence, Melissa has found a way to maintain a balance between public access and effective livestock management.

Harnessing innovation in upland grazing with Nofence

James Breslin, a cattle farmer on the rugged Inishowen Peninsula, turned to Nofence to overcome the challenges of grazing on commonage land as part of the Inishowen Uplands EIP project to reintroduce cattle to the uplands.

Traditional fencing was impractical, requiring agreement from multiple stakeholders. With Nofence, however, James found a way to manage his cattle efficiently.

"With Nofence, you can put the collars on and put the stock wherever you want and herd them wherever you want,” he explains.

John, the project manager of the Inishowen Uplands EIP, adds: “The system’s GPS tracking feature has also provided peace of mind, enabling farmers to monitor their cattle remotely and ensuring the safety and welfare of the herd.”

The virtual fencing system has been key to reducing the risk of wildfires by allowing controlled grazing and preventing the overgrowth of flammable vegetation.

"The fire risk was very high before I got the cattle confined. Nofence technology has been crucial in managing this risk," James confirms.

From worry to peace: managing livestock and nature with Nofence

Eoghan Daltun, a dedicated farmer in the south of Ireland, manages a herd of Dexter cattle across both commonage and private land.

Before adopting Nofence, Eoghan faced constant stress, as his cattle often wandered into neighbouring lands, causing potential conflicts. The solution came when Eoghan discovered Nofence, which allowed him to monitor and manage his cattle remotely.

"Getting the Nofence collars was a real godsend because it meant that I have total control over where they go and I have peace of mind because I can see where they are at all times," Eoghan shares.

Beyond cattle management, Nofence supports Eoghan’s conservation efforts, allowing him to control herbivore access to different zones on his land, enhancing biodiversity and rewilding.

"Rewilding and other forms of more nature-friendly land use are going to really start to take off in Ireland,” he predicts, highlighting the facilitating role Nofence can play in this shift.

Revolutionising Irish farming with Nofence

The experiences of Melissa, James and Eoghan illustrate how Nofence has started to revolutionise livestock management across Ireland. From urban settings to remote uplands, Nofence offers a flexible innovative solution that can fit diverse landscapes and different needs and purposes.

This virtual fences system is not just about controlling livestock - it’s about enabling farmers to manage their land more sustainably, enhancing biodiversity, and ensuring the safety and welfare of their animals.

