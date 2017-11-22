Time to go milking with the monks
By The Dealer on 23 November 2017
The Benedictine monks in Murroe, Co Limerick, are going up in cow numbers.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in News
Related Stories
By Justin McCarthy on 15 November 2017
By Caitríona Morrissey on 02 October 2017
By Caitríona Morrissey on 16 September 2017
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...