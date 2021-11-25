The new Stage V 3.6l FPT engine sees a power increase of up to 5% and up to 10% in torque increases.

The four model Case IH Farmall C range has been updated for 2022. The 90-117hp livestock farmer-orientated range received a number of engine-related updates, including the replacement of the current 3.4l Stage IIIB FPT engine with a new 3.6l Stage V FPT block, without any change in exterior dimensions.

It also features four valves per cylinder instead of two on the former engine and a common rail fuel injection system. The FPT HI-eSCR2 after-treatment system is used in order to meet Stage V regulations. Visibility from the operator’s seat is said to be unimpeded.

In light of these engine upgrades, the firm is quoting a number of performance benefits, including increased power of up to 5% and torque increases up to 10%. Maximum torque is achieved at a lower engine speed of 1,300rpm.

Key service points including engine oil and fuel filters are all positioned on the left hand side for ease of access.

Specification

In terms of specification, there is now a ‘Selection Pack’ available, which includes additional extras. These include the Active Drive 2 24x24 powershuttle and powerclutch transmission. Cruise control and creep speeds are optional. Also included in the package are front and rear axle electro-hydraulic differential locks, electronic draft control, a 64l/minute hydraulic pump, three-speed PTO and optional front linkage.

According to the manufacturer, these new Farmall C models will be available from spring 2022.