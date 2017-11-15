Watch: €4,200 for in-calf beef heifer – but dairy stock no so fancied
By Paul Mooney on 16 November 2017
Demand is strong for beefy in-calf heifers at special sales but prices have eased for dairy equivalents.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in News
Related Stories
By Adam Woods on 02 November 2017
By Adam Woods on 30 October 2017
By Nathan Tuffy on 25 October 2017
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...