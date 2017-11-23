Watch live: Irish Farmers Journal Dairy Day

Tara McCarthy, CEO of Bord Bia, Aidan Brennan, Irish Farmers Journal and Justin McCarthy, Editor and CEO of Irish Farmers Journal launching Dairy Day.

Watch live coverage of the Irish Farmers Journal Dairy Day from the Punchestown event centre.

The Irish Farmers Journal Dairy Day is taking place today, Thursday 23 November at the Punchestown event centre.

On Dairy Day in Punchestown, the chairpersons of some of the biggest Irish processors will attend to describe what they are hearing from their suppliers as views, thoughts and considerations vary from region to region.

There will be two stages active all day with a number of different topics and demonstrations. One stage will feature discussions on topics mainly outside the farm gate, such as future supply and new products globally, while the other stage will tackle demonstrations and new skills.

We are live-streaming discussions and demonstrations from the day from Beyond the Parlour and the Skills Hub.

You can watch the event live at 10am here and at 1pm also.