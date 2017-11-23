Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Watch live: Irish Farmers Journal Dairy Day
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Watch live: Irish Farmers Journal Dairy Day

By on
Watch live coverage of the Irish Farmers Journal Dairy Day from the Punchestown event centre.
Watch live coverage of the Irish Farmers Journal Dairy Day from the Punchestown event centre.

The Irish Farmers Journal Dairy Day is taking place today, Thursday 23 November at the Punchestown event centre.

On Dairy Day in Punchestown, the chairpersons of some of the biggest Irish processors will attend to describe what they are hearing from their suppliers as views, thoughts and considerations vary from region to region.

There will be two stages active all day with a number of different topics and demonstrations. One stage will feature discussions on topics mainly outside the farm gate, such as future supply and new products globally, while the other stage will tackle demonstrations and new skills.

We are live-streaming discussions and demonstrations from the day from Beyond the Parlour and the Skills Hub.

You can watch the event live at 10am here and at 1pm also.

More in Dairy
Member
Dairy Day: milking 4,000 cows in the ‘biological Ferrari’ of Brazil
News
Dairy Day: milking 4,000 cows in the ‘biological Ferrari’ of Brazil
By Caitríona Morrissey on 23 November 2017
Member
Dairy Day: inspections need to back up the Origin Green story
News
Dairy Day: inspections need to back up the Origin Green story
By Caitríona Morrissey on 23 November 2017
Member +
Dairy Day: the path to 2030 - what do with the next 3bn litres?
Companies
Dairy Day: the path to 2030 - what do with the next 3bn litres?
By Eoin Lowry on 22 November 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
Dairy Day: milking 4,000 cows in the ‘biological Ferrari’ of Brazil
News
Dairy Day: milking 4,000 cows in the ‘biological Ferrari’ of Brazil
By Caitríona Morrissey on 23 November 2017
Member
Dairy Day: inspections need to back up the Origin Green story
News
Dairy Day: inspections need to back up the Origin Green story
By Caitríona Morrissey on 23 November 2017
Member+
Time for some fresh thinking in dairy sector
Dairy Day 2017
Time for some fresh thinking in dairy sector
By Jack Kennedy on 22 November 2017
Focus\'142\' reg 38,000 mls
142 Reg FOCUS 1.6TDCIZetec model with alloys and privacy glass.1 owner f...
View ad
2000 LANDINI 9880 C/W LAODER
GOOD CLEAN TRACTOR€19000 MARGIN (NO VAT)REAR TYRES 80%QUICKE Q750 ...
View ad
CLASS 46 CHOPPER BALER
CLASS 46 CHOPPER BALERGOOD AVEARGE BALERWIDE PICK UPSOLD AS SEEN...
View ad
Ifor Williams HB511 BRAND NEW
BRAND NEW HB511Box fitted with all extras,Locking grooms doorSliding win...
View ad
2011 MASSEY FERGUSON 5470
2011 MASSEY FERGUSON 5470VERY CLEAN TRACTORREAR TYRES 60%FRONT TYRES...
View ad

Place ad