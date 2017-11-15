1% of twin calves are sired by different bulls
By Caitríona Morrissey on 16 November 2017
A new scientific paper published by ICBF scientists reveals how many twin calves have different fathers.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in News
Related Stories
By Caitríona Morrissey on 13 November 2017
By Caitríona Morrissey on 13 November 2017
By Adam Woods on 15 November 2017
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...