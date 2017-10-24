4x4 driver receives summons incorrect licence

The driver of a 4x4 is to receive a summons after they were stopped by the Gardaí during National ‘Slow Down’ Day for not having the correct licence.

As the Gardaí pointed out on Twitter, the driver “only has a B license [sic]”, not the EB licence required.

#slowdown Limerick traffic encountered person driving without proper license category...driver only has a "B" license....summons to follow. pic.twitter.com/AQI0bXfvjl — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) October 20, 2017

An EB licence allows holders to tow livestock or farm materials using a trailer that weighs more than 3,500kg in total.

A separate driving test must now be passed in order to obtain an EB licence. Prior to this, drivers could simply fill out a form and have the EB category added to their driver’s licence.

A Red C poll conducted on behalf of the Irish Farmers Journal earlier this year revealed that 54% of farmers did not know that they needed a specific EB licence to tow a trailer.

A further 28% of farmers knew that they required an EB licence to tow a trailer and 18% of farmers were unaware they needed a specific licence to tow a trailer.

