There is a large open concrete area in front of the cattle shed.

A 56.81ac farm with farmhouse and cattle yard is on the market in Monaghan.

The property is at Shanmullagh South and is being sold by O’Reilly Taylor & Tweedy.

It is going for auction and the guide price is €600,000. Not many farms of this size come up for sale in the county, so this one will attract good interest.

The farm is located on the L6100, a short distance off the Clones to Monaghan town road (N54).

It’s an area of intensive farming - mainly in drystock and dairying - and the land is generally good.

Single block

The land for sale is in one block, accessed via a laneway from the public road. It has a water supply from a deep well and from a stream.

The farm is being sold by the representatives of the late Walter Gillespie.

It has been rented out for a number of years and both the land and farmyard could now be improved by some maintenance work.

“The farm is recognised in the area as being good-quality land,” auctioneer Eamon O’Reilly said.

The traditional two storey farmhouse has three bedrooms. There are a number of outbuildings alongside.

The house is a traditional two-storey, three-bedroomed farmhouse.

It was built in the 1950s and while in good structural condition overall, it needs a revamp and modernisation. There are a number of small outbuildings around the house.

The shed has slatted pens and feed passages. The roof and side sheeting are spaced to give good ventilation.

The farmyard is a short distance away from the house. It has a large round-roofed shed with lean-to, in which there are slats, feed passage with diagonal feed rails, bedded/storage area and shuttered concrete walls. The roof and side sheeting are spaced for good ventilation.

The property goes for auction on Friday 2 September at noon in the Cluain Daragh Hotel, Clones.