7,300 Farm Assist recipients to receive Christmas bonus

The Minister for Employment Affairs and Housing has announced that social welfare recipients will receive a Christmas bonus this week at a rate of 85% of their current payment.

The Christmas bonus social welfare recipients will include 7,300 farmers receiving Farm Assist payments and over 630,000 pensioners.

In total €219m will be given to 1.2m social welfare recipients this week with the majority of the bonuses to be paid this week.

Minister for Employment Affairs and Housing, Regina Doherty said: “I am very pleased that the Christmas bonus is being paid again this year.

“Not only is it a welcome additional support for social welfare customers in the run-up to Christmas – in many cases, the money is spent locally and provides a real boost for local economies.”

Farm Assist

Farm Assist is a means-tested payment for low income farmers and the maximum weekly rate is €193.

Recipients of the scheme will receive 85% of the payment in a Christmas bonus which amounts to €164.05.

