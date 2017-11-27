Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
7,300 Farm Assist recipients to receive Christmas bonus
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

7,300 Farm Assist recipients to receive Christmas bonus

By on
The Minister for Employment Affairs and Housing has announced that social welfare recipients will receive a Christmas bonus this week at a rate of 85% of their current payment.
The Minister for Employment Affairs and Housing has announced that social welfare recipients will receive a Christmas bonus this week at a rate of 85% of their current payment.

The Christmas bonus social welfare recipients will include 7,300 farmers receiving Farm Assist payments and over 630,000 pensioners.

In total €219m will be given to 1.2m social welfare recipients this week with the majority of the bonuses to be paid this week.

Minister for Employment Affairs and Housing, Regina Doherty said: “I am very pleased that the Christmas bonus is being paid again this year.

“Not only is it a welcome additional support for social welfare customers in the run-up to Christmas – in many cases, the money is spent locally and provides a real boost for local economies.”

Farm Assist

Farm Assist is a means-tested payment for low income farmers and the maximum weekly rate is €193.

Recipients of the scheme will receive 85% of the payment in a Christmas bonus which amounts to €164.05.

Read more

Capital gains relief for farmers extended to stamp duty

9,000 farmers waiting for BPS

Farmers urged to count cost of fodder now - Aurivo

More in News
Minister Simon Coveney to speak at Carrigaline Macra event
News
Minister Simon Coveney to speak at Carrigaline Macra event
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 27 November 2017
Opposition parties continue to call for Tánaiste to resign
News
Opposition parties continue to call for Tánaiste to resign
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 27 November 2017
Member
Trade deal between UK and US premature for now – Perdue
News
Trade deal between UK and US premature for now – Perdue
By Amy Forde on 26 November 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Farmers eligible for invalidity pension
News
Farmers eligible for invalidity pension
By Thomas Hubert on 21 November 2017
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: rain warning, GDT auction and GLAS
News
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: rain warning, GDT auction and GLAS
By Patrick Donohoe on 03 October 2017
Member
Farmer claimed €30,000 in Farm Assist despite having almost €500,000 in bank
News
Farmer claimed €30,000 in Farm Assist despite having almost €500,000 in bank
By Contributor on 03 October 2017
9 x Store Lights
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
View ad
Standish SawMills
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
View ad
Wheat Straw
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
View ad
NOKIA 6230i and 6310i MOBILE PHONES
Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
View ad
Heavy Grade Potable Water Storage Tanks 2,500, 5,000, 10,000, 15,000 & 20,000 litre
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
View ad

Place ad