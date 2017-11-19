Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Capital gains relief for farmers extended to stamp duty
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Capital gains relief for farmers extended to stamp duty

By on
The Government has agreed to extend capital gains tax relief for farmers to cover stamp duty, Fianna Fáil's Jackie Cahill has said.
The Government has agreed to extend capital gains tax relief for farmers to cover stamp duty, Fianna Fáil's Jackie Cahill has said.

The Fianna Fáil spokesperson on horticulture and food said: “There currently is a capital gains tax relief for farmers wishing to re-organise and consolidate their farms. When a farmer sells land that is far away from the core farm and replaces it with land closer to home, relief is given on the capital gains on the sale of the initial piece of land.”

The stamp duty rate increased from 2% to 6% for farmers purchasing farmland in the 2018 budget.

Cahill said Fianna Fáil had been lobbying the Government to extend the capital gains tax relief to cover stamp duty.

“The acceptance by the Government that the capital gains tax exemption for farmers should be extended to stamp duty is welcome,” he said in a statement on Sunday.

Read more

Full coverage: Stamp duty

More in News
Member
Cattle prices stronger across Europe than a year ago
News
Cattle prices stronger across Europe than a year ago
By Phelim O'Neill on 19 November 2017
Member
Potential CAP proposals circulating around Brussels
News
Potential CAP proposals circulating around Brussels
By Phelim O'Neill on 18 November 2017
Trade mission in Asia concludes
News
Trade mission in Asia concludes
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 17 November 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
Creed rules out new TAMS measures
News
Creed rules out new TAMS measures
By Patrick Donohoe on 17 November 2017
Member
Hay making €50/bale in Donegal
News
Hay making €50/bale in Donegal
By Adam Woods on 15 November 2017
Member
200 new entrants to Beef Efficiency Scheme
Scotland
200 new entrants to Beef Efficiency Scheme
By Odile Evans on 03 November 2017
9 x Store Lights
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
View ad
Standish SawMills
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
View ad
Wheat Straw
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
View ad
NOKIA 6230i and 6310i MOBILE PHONES
Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
View ad
Heavy Grade Potable Water Storage Tanks 2,500, 5,000, 10,000, 15,000 & 20,000 litre
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
View ad

Place ad