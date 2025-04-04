China has announced 34% tariffs on all US imports from 10 April.

The move is a direct response to President Donald Trump’s imposition of 34% duties on imports from China as part of his so-called “liberation day” measures.

Trading relations between the world’s two largest economies had already been on a rocky footing ahead of this week’s move, with 20% tariffs already placed on Chinese goods by the Trump administration.

In March, China responded to Trump’s initial hike in tariffs on the country with measures targeting US farmers – including a 15% tariff on chicken, wheat and corn and a 10% tariff on soybeans, beef and pork.

Delayed licence renewal

The country also delayed the renewal of export licences for US beef factories.

While those licences have started to be slowly renewed in recent weeks, the addition of a further 34% tariff will make US beef significantly more expensive in China.

The country’s customs administration also announced that it has suspended imports from two US chicken suppliers – Mountaire Farms and Coastal Processing.

The customs administration said that chicken from the companies contained furazolidone, a drug banned in China and banned for use in chickens in the US since 2002.

Firms exporting sorghum and poultry meat and bone meal were also hit with bans.

China also said that it had filed a lawsuit with the World Trade Organisation over the latest US tariffs, saying Trump’s move is a “typical unilateral bullying practice”.