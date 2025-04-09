Dairygold CEO Michael Harte told the Irish Farmers Journalthat the society will “review the overall structure” of its retail stores.

He said that management would come back to the board and the committee structure at the end of the year.

“We have 26 stores at this moment in time … we will look at a way of providing the service we have without maybe having all the stores that we have.”

Chair Pat Murphy emphasised that under the co-op ethos, Dairygold has to supply the service to its members, but it “has to balance that with the cost”.

Harte said that the top four stores, which are close to urban centres “operate at a totally different level” and sell a lot of products that wouldn’t be carried in other branches.

A previous review of the store structure in 2017 led to the announcement of a drop in the number of outlets from 39 to the current 26.

