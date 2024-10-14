The monthly Kantar grocery market share data for October reveals another small move lower in grocery inflation in Ireland to 2.7%.

The easing of rapid inflation seems to be feeding through to consumer confidence, with shoppers buying more branded goods – which now account for 48.2% of spending.

The rise in the share for branded goods comes at the expense of supermarket own labels, which had seen a rapid increase in market share due to consumers searching for bargains due to the high inflation seen in recent years.

Of the main supermarkets in Ireland, Dunnes maintains its first place position with 24% of the market, while Tesco is a close second at 23.4%. Lidl has 13.7% and Aldi 11.7%.

Overall spending

In September, overall grocery spending was 6.1% higher than the same period last year by value and 3.6% higher by volume.

The month saw a notable increase in spending on fresh fruit and vegetables, as children returned to school.

Looking at the wider inflation picture, price rises both in Ireland and the wider euro area continue to moderate.

The latest harmonised index of consumer prices reading for Ireland showed inflation was close to zero year on year in September, while it was at 1.8% for the euro area.

This has increased expectations that the European Central Bank will cut interest rates again at its meeting on Thursday 17 October, a move which could potentially provide further relief for consumers through reduced loan payment costs.