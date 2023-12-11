Irish grocery inflation remained high at 8.6% in the 12 weeks to the end of November, according to the latest data from Kantar.

However, this figure is lower than the October reading and continues a trend of falling inflation, which now extends to seven months.

Shoppers can further reduce their personal rates of inflation, Kantar notes, by seeking out promotions or buying more own-label groceries.

The price increases on a year ago will help push December grocery sales above €1.4bn for the first time ever.

This forecast from Kantar comes even as consumers continue to favour own-label supermarket brands. However, the company notes that shoppers are increasing their purchases of branded goods coming into the Christmas period.

Market share

Of the major retailers in Ireland, Dunnes continued to be number one and even managed to reach record market share of 24.2%. Tesco was second at 23%, with SuperValu in third place. Lidl holds 13.2% market share and Aldi was at 11.7%.

Business development director at Kantar’s Worldpanel Emer Healy said: “Retailers are pushing own label lines and promotions to get Irish shoppers through the door.

"However, it seems that consumers are also reaching for branded goods, as they look to indulge over the festive season.”