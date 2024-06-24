Grocery price inflation fell to 2.5% in the 12 weeks to 9 June, according to the latest Kantar data released on Monday.

This is 13 percentage points lower than June last year and is currently at its lowest level since March 2022.

In the same period, shoppers' spend on branded products was up 3.9%, with an additional €57.9m being spent.

When food price inflation was rampant, one of the measures consumers took to offset the higher costs was switching to own-branded products in supermarkets.

There was also an increase in shopping trips to stores, up 1.5%, but with greater frequency came less spend per trip, down 1.2% compared with the same period last year.

Negative consequences

There has also been negative consequences caused by the unseasonal summer weather, as €1.6m less was spent on chilled salads, burgers, grills and sausages than in the same period in 2023.

Dunnes was the top retailer during the 12 weeks to 9 June with 23.4% share of the grocery market, compared with 22.9% in same period last year.

Tesco also increased to 23.1% compared with 22.6% a year ago, with Supervalu in third place on 20.5%, just below the 20.7% in the same period last year.

Lidl also grew its share slightly, up from 13.7% to 13.9%, while Aldi slipped from 12.3% last year to 11.8% for the recent period.