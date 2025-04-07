Irish grocery price inflation is at just over 4.5%, according to the latest Kantar data, up 1.16% compared with the same 12-week period last year.

The impact of the continued rise in average prices – up 3.8% year on year – is contributing to a slowdown in sales, having a marked impact on consumer habits, according to business development director at Kantar Emer Healy.

In the 12 weeks to 23 March, promotional sales in supermarkets accounted for 23% of grocery spending compared with 19% in the same period in 2024.

Alongside this, supermarket own-label sales have also increased, up 4.5% compared with last year and own-label now accounts for 47.6% of all value sales.

Strong brands

However, brands remain strong in the Irish retail market, also increasing by 4.5% compared with the same period last year and they account for 47% of the total value market share.

Dunnes was the top Irish retailer for grocery sales in the first quarter of 2025 with 24.4% of market share and recording sales growth of 6% year on year.

Tesco also had a 6% growth in sales and is in second place for market share on 23.2%, while Supervalu is in third place with 20.2% of the grocery market, having grown sales by 5.4%.

Lidl is fourth with 13.5% of market share, followed by Aldi on 11.6%.

Online sales increased 10.8% year on year, with consumer spend €20.8m higher.