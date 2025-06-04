Joe Moore, second from left, with a group of South Korean buyers on John Purcell's (right) farm.

Are Japan and South Korea important markets for Irish food and drink exports?

Ireland exports meat (beef, pork and lamb), dairy, seafood, drinks and also a small amount of consumer foods to Japan, and everything apart from lamb to South Korea. Japan is one of the world’s biggest cheese importers, so this is the biggest single export item from Ireland. They are also the world’s third largest beef importer, with South Korea the fourth. Irish beef exports to South Korea have just started, following approval last year.

How is the market performing currently and what’s impacting it?

Export value to both markets in 2024 was €199 million. This was a 7% decline year-on-year, mainly due to a decrease in dairy exports to Japan. There have been challenges with inflation and a weakened yen, but the long-term trend is growth – exports have nearly doubled in value over the past decade. Both countries are also significant customers for Irish pigmeat.

What are the challenges

Irish pigmeat and dairy are well established in both markets. We have been exporting beef to Japan for over a decade and after initial success with offal, particularly tongues, and while beef volumes are relatively low, it remains a market with huge potential. We continue to face strong competition from US and Australian grain-fed beef, which is long established in both Japan and Korea.

Is Quality Assurance and sustainability important?

The US and Australia dominate the grain-fed beef market in both countries. Our offering is a sustainably-produced, grass-fed beef that is Quality Assured. Quality Assurance, sustainability and grass-fed give us a point of difference in the market. They are the brand promises offered by Irish beef and that is what we highlight in all our marketing activities in both countries, to differentiate Irish beef.

What is the route to market for Irish food and drink in both countries?

Our efforts are focused on business development at a trade level. A key activity is buyer visits to Ireland – bringing customers to Ireland to let them see first-hand our family farms, our factories, and our produce.

Bord Bia brought a group of Korean and Japanse buyers to Ireland in July last year. One of these is now an established customer and will be meeting with Minister Heydon next week.

Finally, the minister and Bord Bia lead a trade mission to Korea and Japan this week, what will Irish farmers gain from this?

Bord Bia has organised a series of meetings between Korean and Japanese buyers and Irish exporters. In Asian culture, having a minister at these meetings with established and potential customers adds real weight. A minister’s presence makes buyers feel valued and strengthens the relationship, and relationships are key to doing business in both countries.

We have timed this trade mission to coincide with the start of the Seoul Food trade show in Korea, and, again, having Minister Heydon present will attract new customers.

Minister Heydon will also meet government counterparts to discuss expanding market access. Irish farmers benefit from our exporters having access to, and a presence in, as many markets as possible around the world. The more buyers we have competing for Irish produce, the higher its value will be.