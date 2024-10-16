Established in 1939, Kilwaughter specialises in façade mortars for the building industry.\ Odhran Ducie

Kilwaughter Minerals Ltd, the Larne-based producer of construction and agricultural products is set to become part of global construction-supply company Saint-Gobain. Established in 1939,

Kilwaughter specialises in façade mortars for the building industry, while its lime division supplies the mineral to agricultural customers.

Gary Wilmot, CEO of Kilwaughter Minerals said: “We’re excited with the opportunity to join the Saint-Gobain group and continue Kilwaughter’s ambitious growth journey.”

The company had revenue of £50m (€60m) in the year to April 2024 and employs more than 200 people.

Saint-Gobain had sales of €47.9bn in 2023 and employs 160,000 people across 76 countries. The multinational is mainly focused on the construction sector but does sell gypsum products to the farming sector through its “formula” division.

There was no indication given on the size of the deal, with both companies saying they were waiting for regulatory approval before finalising the takeover, which is expected to be completed in the first half of next year.