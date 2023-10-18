It was always likely that New Zealand’s Labour party would not do well in the country’s general election, which finished on Saturday last week.

However, the extent of the party’s losses are still stark, with the party losing almost half the seats they held in the previous Parliament.

The losses are particularly severe in rural areas, where the National party swept the boards.

That party, led by the former CEO of Air New Zealand, promised to roll back a raft of policies implemented by the Labour party in its first 100 days in power. They also promise tax cuts and a reduction in duties on fuel.

For farmers in New Zealand, the burden of environmental legislation brought in during Labour’s years in power had become a particular bone of contention, with widespread protests over the issue in the run up to the election.

Data released by Beef + Lamb New Zealand last week showed that profit margins from those farm operations in the country are expected to fall a further 30%, with the institution’s report highlighting the regulatory burden placed on farmers in recent years.

One particular tax that alienated the farming community was the proposed tax on animal methane emissions – the so-called ‘fart tax’, due to come into force in 2025.

The National party did not manage to win an overall majority, so will likely form a coalition with the right-wing, libertarian ACT party and, possibly, with the support of the populist, nationalist New Zealand First party.