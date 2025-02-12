The annual Growing Further Awards held recently in Dublin showcased cutting-edge developments in the future of food production. This year’s overall winner, India-based BillionCarbon, has developed a method for nutrient-mining food waste.

However, for Irish farmers there is probably more interest in the progress made by Nerit’e, one of last year’s category winners. The company has developed an in-soil probe which provides instant analysis of nitrogen and potassium levels in the soil, as well as tracking ph, humidity and soil temperature.

The Irish Farmers Journal caught up with the company’s CEO Humberto Martinez, a panellist at this year’s ceremony, to find out more about the system.

“Nerit’e’s value proposition is to provide dairy farms with in-season soil nitrate data. Our sensors report kgN/ha every 36-48 hours at the soil layer of interest. After one grazing cycle, our webapp calculates an application summary and efficiency rating by comparing to the rate used by the farmer,” he said.

The benefits from a successful product would be two-fold for Irish farmers.

Firstly, accurate data on soil health will potentially increase fertiliser efficiency, as the correct amount of nutrient could be spread at the right time, which should mean cost savings and maximised growth. The company claims up to a third less fertiliser can be spread without reducing yields.

Secondly, it would also mean that only the necessary amount of fertiliser would be spread, which should reduce overall consumption.

This would have follow-on environmental benefits. With the nitrates derogation still looming large over Irish agriculture, any potential reduction in nutrient application and nutrient run off can only be positive.

The company is already doing on-the-ground testing in Ireland and is looking for more producers and processors to partner with. Visit www.nerite.tech for more.