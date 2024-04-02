Kerry Group's red-brick office building in Charleville - the site of milk price protests last summer - has gone sale agreed.

Derry Walsh of Sherry Fitzgerald Walsh in Chareville told the Irish Farmers Journal that the deal was done at a level "in excess" of the €750,000 guide price.

He said that as they are still at contract stage, he could not reveal who the purchaser is of the 27,000sq ft (2,569sq m) office building standing on 7 acres (2.86ha).

Kerry announced in 2021 that a number of administration staff employed by the group in Charleville would be made redundant by the company as it centralised its finance, human resources and regulatory roles in teams primarily located in Mexico and Malaysia.

The processing facilities at Charleville are not affected by the sale of the office building.

Protests

The well-known red-brick structure, which has stood empty in recent months, had been the scene of protests by milk suppliers to Kerry Group last year, who were unhappy about the milk price they received from the multinational.

Separately, Kerry announced the timing of its 2024 AGM. It will take place in the Brandon Hotel in Tralee on Thursday 2 May at 2pm.

Shareholders will be asked to vote on a new incentive package for senior leadership, which will see the limit on stock awards raised from 300% of annual salary to 375% of annual salary.