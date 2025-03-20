The remuneration report for Kerry Group, published as part of this week’s annual report showed that CEO Edmond Scanlon’s total remuneration package increased by €1.5m last year to €6.04m. His basic salary was €1.327m, plus pension and benefits of €207,000.

His short-term incentive plan payment of €2.6m was paid two-thirds in cash and one-third in shares which are deferred for two years.

His long-term incentive plan payment of €1.9m which is included in Scanlon’s 2024 remuneration package was awarded in 2022.

In 2018, his first full year as CEO of Kerry Group, Scanlon’s package was €2.58m; 2024’s remuneration was a 230% increase on that level.

Kerry’s share price ended 2018 at €87.30 and it ended 2024 at €93.25, an increase of 6.8%.

Compensation

Chief Financial Officer, Marguerite Larkin also saw a jump in her total compensation in 2024, rising from €2.6m in 2023 to €3.53m last year.

Gerry Behan, CEO of Taste and Nutrition, saw his remuneration increase by €1.2m to €4.3m.

Total fees paid to bord members were €1.58m, with chair Tom Moran topping the list with €419,000.