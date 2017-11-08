Angus and Hereford births increase over 60,000
By Darren Carty on 09 November 2017
The rapid growth in Angus and Hereford registrations since 2013 shows no signs of slowing, with dairy farmers using the breeds to lift the sales value of calves.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in News
By Thomas Hubert on 08 November 2017
By Adam Woods on 08 November 2017
By Paul Mooney on 08 November 2017
Related Stories
By Matt Dempsey on 07 November 2017
By Shane Murphy on 07 November 2017
By Derek Robinson on 07 November 2017
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...