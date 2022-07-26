Young handler winner Alex McGreal alongside his calf Cinnamon, pictured with his mother Stacey.

Following on from her win at the Aberdeen Angus final last week, Milbawn Twinkle scooped up an array of prizes for Shane McGreal and TJ Duffy, winning Aberdeen Angus champion and interbreed pedigree champion, as well as overall show champion at Erris Show on Sunday.

The Rawburn Eric heifer is having a fantastic season for the syndicate so far, with several breed championships to her name.

Reserve in the Aberdeen Angus went to Grainne Horan, Ballina, Co Mayo, for her heifer Coolcran Violet. The January 2022-born heifer is sired by the herd’s stockbull Rawbawn Mighty.

Charolais champion

The Canning family saw their trip down from Rosses Point bear fruit when their Charolais heifer Sagesse Stephanie clinched breed champion and reserve interbreed champion.

The October 2021-born calf has show-winning bloodlines, being a full sister to Bova AI’s Sagesse Pierre and €19,000 junior champion Garra Rockey ET.

Reserve in the Charolais section went to Aiden Moran with his senior heifer Kilmac Rafiella, by Whitecliffe James.

Limousin champion

Ciaran Golden won a Limousin championship for the third time this year with his bull calf Clew Bay Smokey.

Clew Bay Smokey, Limousin champion for Ciaran Golden, Mayo.

The Plumtree Fantastic son again came out on top, pipping Michael Oliver’s Lisnacrann Sister Naomi, a September 2021-born Ampertaine Elgin heifer, to the post.

Simmental champion was awarded to Michael Oliver for his entry Lisnacrann Mimi.

Oliver continued his success in the Simmental ring with Lisnacrann Mimi winning breed champion.

The September 2020-born red and white heifer is sired by Saltire Impressive 17 going back to a Hillcrest Jerome cow.

Reserve went to Colin McDonagh, Moycullen, Co Galway, for his heifer Thornford Monaghan Lass.

Shorthorn winners

Flately Bros saw success again with their team of Shorthorn heifers, winning both champion and reserve champion.

Shorthorn champion and reserve winners and pairs champion went to the Flatley bros, Co Mayo.

Glann Krystla, a 2021-born heifer sired by DRS Mario, beat stablemate Glannview Patch, a January 2022-born daughter of Doon Jupiter, in the breed championship line-up.

Commercial champion went to local breeders Barrett family, Belmullet.

Local breeders the Barrett family saw their May-born Elite Ice Cream heifer win both commercial champion and champion of Erris. Reserve champion was Miss Marble, a Hazard-cross-Joskin heifer calf for Sean Staunton, Manulla, Co Mayo.

Taking home a trio of trophies was the McGreal family, The Neale, Ballinrobe.

Finishing off a superb day for the McGreal family, Alex McGreal took home the young stockperson trophy alongside his heifer Cinnamon, for a total of three pieces of silverware for the father-son duo.