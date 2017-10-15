Batista brothers charged with insider trading in Brazil
By Thomas Hubert on 15 October 2017
Prosecutors allege that the main shareholders in meat giant JBS sold millions of dollars worth of shares ahead of the corruption scandal that has rocked the company.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in Agribusiness
By Tracey Donaghey on 12 October 2017
By Eoin Lowry on 11 October 2017
By Thomas Hubert on 09 October 2017
Related Stories
By Lorcan Allen on 10 October 2017
By Phelim O'Neill on 07 October 2017
By Phelim O'Neill on 04 October 2017