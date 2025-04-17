Writing this article last week, it seemed I would be writing this weeks from Noah’s ark, such was the scaremongering of heavy rainfall to hit us over the weekend.

While some showers were heavy and thundery, they weren’t prolonged, and anything that fell rain wise was generally wanted and then some.

Growth is in a good place and is about on par with the long term average for the year. Its not to say we are home safe and dry yet, as the nights are still quite cool and ground temperatures are still on the cooler side, so any significant drop in air temperature could spell disaster from a growth point of view.

The important thing is to dance according to the music as the saying goes. Hit good covers of 1,300-1,500kg DM/ha and clean them out well.

Stock are like children; if they know they can get away with doing something once they will continue doing it, so get them in a good habit from the get go. From here on out, stock can be followed with a light application of fertiliser, with a good measure (due to many farmers having off farm work) being to spread any paddock grazed within the last week on a designated day e.g. Saturday morning.

High clover content

For non-clover swards, 20-22 units should be ample, with swards with a high clover content requiring about half this. The highest utilisation of nitrogen will take place in the next couple of weeks, so it makes financial sense to spread now and bale out what’s not needed, as opposed to chasing silage stocks later in the year.

Beef farmers

Shaun Diver,

Tullamore Farm, Co Offaly

We haven’t gotten any significant rain just yet, so we are waiting for that to come on the forecast before going out with fertiliser. A lot of the silage block will receive 30kg/ha of protected urea, while the 52 acres of silage ground for first cut will receive 3.5 bags/acre of Cut-Sward. 30 heifers were synchronised, with these to be AI’d on Thursday, so we will hold them in for at least 10 days after breeding.

Niall O’Meara

Killimor, Co Galway

The farm cover has recovered well after dipping a number of weeks ago. Cows are now tightened up after weaning two weeks ago. Cattle are grazing in three groups, meaning that 42/45 paddocks are being rested at any one time. There are 6-7 paddocks in blocks of three that will likely be whipped out for silage. Slurry is going out tomorrow (Wednesday) at a rate of 2,000 gallons/acre. Bulls and heifers weighed 258kg and 284kg respectively at 207 days average.

Jack Spillane

Tipperary Calf farm, Co Tipperary

30 acres of surplus grass with a cover of 2,500-3,000kg DM/ha was mown out and will be bailed tomorrow (Wednesday). 13 acres has also been reseeded using a Top 5 Extend high clover mix. This was sprayed, power harrowed and stitched in.

105 acres have been earmarked for first cut silage. It received 1 bag/acre of protected urea earlier in the year before grazing, and has been topped up with 1 ½ bags/acre of 38N+S. Most calves are now on OAD feeding.