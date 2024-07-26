Second cut silage is hitting pits at the minute, as farmers need to get out the measuring tape and calculator to see exactly where they stand regarding fodder supplies.

While there has been a good deal of rainfall in areas over the last week, there has been plenty of warmer weather.

This has helped push up growth another few kg on a lot of farms to allow for some degree of correction of paddocks, be that topping or baling surplus.

The extra allowance in nitrogen, as detailed this week by Aidan Brennan, should be utilised where it is needed to boost covers in front of stock and possibly build up additional fodder reserves.

At this stage, early first cut ground destined for second cut (that avoided being grazed when grass became tight) should be ready for pitting or baling.

Reports are indicating that second cut crops are on the lighter side, but letting these go much further will just lead to a deterioration in quality.

Second cut

Where first cut has been tested as good quality, then there is scope to allow second cut to bulk up. However, getting second cut ground cut will allow for an accurate fodder survey to be carried out on farm, and a decision can then be made as to what will be done if there is any deficits; either taking a third cut on ground or sourcing fodder elsewhere.

There are still some stemmier paddocks on farms, and time is ticking on getting these corrected.

While growth is good now, it’s a time for building farm cover in prep for the beginning of September. I’ve seen some farms hit growth of 70kg+ in the last week, and in situations like this baling out heavy covers is optimal. However, topping will work well where cover is still tight, provided toppers are set to 4cm above the ground.