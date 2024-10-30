Lungworm

Roscommon-based vet John Gilmore was speaking at Tuesday night’s suckler event in Elphin Mart and he said he has seen a rise in lungworm cases in the last week.

Mild weather and dry conditions have meant that weanlings will likely stay outside for another few weeks, saving on fodder and cleaning off paddocks.

These younger cattle are at a higher risk of lungworm infection at this time of year though.

Spring and autumn-born calves should be herded closely over the next few weeks for any signs of worm infection. Lungworm or hoose will be more of a problem during damp and mild conditions, so watch out for signs such as cattle panting or the tell-tale harsh cough.

This will be easily picked up when cattle are being moved from field to field or when feeding animals concentrates. Avermectin-based products will give a very fast total kill.

In cases where there is severe infection, this can lead to a lot of stress coughing up worms for a few days. In some cases this can lead to the onset of pneumonia.

In cases where you think that the infection is bad, a levamisole-based drench will be a better option. While this drench will give a more gradual kill, it won’t be as stressful in cases where there is a high burden of worms.

Get veterinary advice on the best product to use on your farm.

Suckler Marts Roadshow

The Irish Farmers Journal launched a Suckler Marts Roadshow this week. The first event in the series of five events took place in Elphin Mart in Co Roscommon on Tuesday night, with over 150 farmers present.

The Irish Farmers Journal livestock team take a look at important schemes and deadlines to be aware of over the next couple of weeks.

We will also give a market outlook for the beef and weanling trades for the rest of 2024, and what the market prospects look like for 2025. The next part of the evening will focus on animal health, where a local vet will outline some important points in relation to keeping animals healthy this winter.

Feeding weanlings will also be covered, including what levels of feeding are required to hot target weight gains during the housing period.

Each evening, there will be a live suckler cow and calf demonstration and discussion showcasing suckler animals, including cow and calf pairs and high-quality weanlings, giving a firsthand look at how the sires are performing on farm.

Admission is free, and tea/coffee and refreshments will be served after each event. A free to enter raffle will take place each night at the end of the presentations where a number of prizes can be won.