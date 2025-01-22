The event, supported by MSD Animal Health and in association with AI company Munster Bovine, will include a market update, an animal health segment and a live suckler cow and calf demo./Eamon Ward

The Irish Farmers Journal’s suckler mart demo that was scheduled to take place tonight in Skibbereen Mart has been postponed as a result of the red weather warning being issued for Thursday night in Cork and the surrounding counties.

The event will now take place next week on Tuesday 28 January at 7pm.

The event, supported by MSD Animal Health and in association with AI company Munster Bovine, will include a market update, an animal health segment and a live suckler cow and calf demo.

Admission is free and refreshments will be served after the event.