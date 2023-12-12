Planning early will allow for more free time over the Christmas period and will lessen the liklihood of running out of essential supplies.

Farming rarely has a quiet time of the year, with a never-ending list of tasks to be completed, be it a daily necessity or a long-term project that needs ticking off the list.

However, it’s important to take time away from the farm and farmyard and spend some time socialising with friends and family, with the Christmas period being one of the times of the year where we should be spending more time indoors than outdoors.

Planning now will ensure that the farm can be properly set up to run smoothly over the festive season.

1. Ordering feed

Agri feed stores and merchants will be closed across the holidays and should the weather deteriorate with frost and ice, deliveries may be delayed even further.

Check meal bins and storage sheds now and calculate if you have enough to see you through the closed period.

Book additional feed to arrive in the yard before stores close if required. Caution should be taken if judging bin capacity by a sight glass, as meal can gather to one side and show an inaccurate reading.

2. Veterinary supplies

Certain veterinary products can be purchased in the build-up to the holidays.

Veterinary gloves, lubricant, disinfectants and colostrum replacer should all be in stock for any farmers calving, lambing or breeding over the coming weeks.

Infra-red bulbs and bulb holders should also be stocked, as they have a habit of breaking when adult stock hit off them.

3. Opening bales or pit

Where possible, have pits stripped and bales fed out on Christmas Eve to lessen the workload on Christmas Day.

Allocating two days’ worth of silage on Christmas Eve and pushing this silage up Christmas morning will reduce the hours in the yard.

If using a straw chopper or diet feeder to feed out, have a mix pre-filled for the morning.

4. Cold weather preparation

Plan now for a cold snap.

Batteries on tractors and loaders should be checked to make sure they are fully functioning, as should starter motors.

Cold temperatures can make machinery harder to start, so park these inside where possible.

Although not ideal from a moisture and rust point of view long term, parking tractors or loaders in sheds where there is livestock will ensure warmer temperatures for starting.

Any water pipe exposed should ideally be covered in lagging.

Blow torches or space heaters should be accessible to get water flowing or to defrost milking equipment.

Private well pumps should be well insulated from the cold, as should power washers.

5. Fuel and lubricants

Is there sufficient diesel and home heating oil in tanks? Dip to ensure that you will not need a delivery while depots are closed.

A supply of engine and hydraulic oil should also be on hand should levels run low in machinery. Check for any leaks or wear on hydraulic pipes now and replace where necessary.