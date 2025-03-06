Beef quotes are up another 5-10 cent/kg this week on the back of big demand.

More price rises have taken place in the beef trade, with quotes now running €1.70/kg or €600/head ahead of the same week in 2024, for a 350kg carcase.

Bullocks have moved up to a base of €6.70/kg in most locations this week, with heifers trading off a €6.80/kg base price in the main, with a few larger finishers being able to squeeze a €6.90/kg base price out of some processors for in-spec cattle.

Flat prices of as high as €7.50/kg have been paid for heifers this week. Cull cows have also kicked on, with as high as €6.60/kg paid for well-fleshed, U-grading cows this week.

NI quotes saw a 10p/kg increase this week, to 620p to 625p/kg (€7.85/kg to €7.91/kg) for U3 animals.