This Charolais-cross heifer born February 2023 and weighing 690kg sold for €2,700 (€3.91/kg).

Such was the strong demand from buyers eager to secure numbers, only three of the 364 cattle on offer in Tuam Mart’s general cattle sale went home unsold. Exporters and northern buyers were active for both store bullocks and heifers, with exporters also prevalent for quality bull weanlings. Farmer and northern buyers competed for quality heifers.

Top-end bullocks sold from €3.40-€4/kg, with some of the higher prices paid for quality yearling store bullocks in the 300-400kg bracket. Finished types, particularly Angus and Hereford lots, also cleared €3.50/kg in the main.

Bull weanlings saw the same strong demand as is seen across the country, with top-end lots for export breaking the €4/kg barrier, with quality continental types suited for export or the bull beef trade selling in the main from €3.60-€4/kg.

Beef heifers saw similar demand to the bullock ring, with northern buyers scooping up higher end types. Finished dairy beef stock sold from €3.30-€3.60/kg, with continental suckler types selling up to €3.90/kg. Heifer and light store heifers saw top-end lots sell between €3.40-€3.70/kg, with many heifers selling between €3.20-€3.50/kg.

Good-framed store types and finished cull cows cleared €3/kg with ease, with prices up to €3.60/kg being paid for well-fleshed, young cows.

This Charolais-cross heifer born April 2024 and weighing 345kg sold for €1,260 (€3.65/kg).

These three Belgian Blue-cross heifers born March 2023 and weighing 536kg sold for €1,930 (€3.60/kg).

This pair of Angus-cross heifers born April 2023 and weighing 515kg sold for €1,870/head (€3.63/kg).

This pair of Hereford-cross heifers born March 2023 and weighing 492kg sold for €1,700/head (€3.46/kg).

This 2018-born Limousin-cross cow weighing 765kg sold for €2,520 (€3.29/kg).

These two Charolais-cross bullocks born April 2023 and weighing 427kg sold for €1,650 (€3.80/kg).