Calf prices scaled new heights this spring, as strong demand from both home and abroad drove the trade on.

Average prices for calves aged under six weeks are two to three times that of last year, analysis of the Irish Farmers Journal calf price table has revealed.

The average price of a Friesian bull, at €209/head, is over three times the average price of €67/head paid in 2024. Angus-cross bull calves average price doubled as they traded for €355/head, while heifer calves of the breed averaged €279/head.

Hereford-cross bull calves sold for an average of €376/head this spring, while heifer calves made €294/head.

Extremely strong demand from the continent has driven on trade since April and by 1 June, calf exports were running at 13% above 2024 levels.

Cork Marts CEO, Jonathan O’Sullivan told the Irish Farmers Journal that for the month of May, 84% of all calves sold in the group’s six marts were exported.

Figures from Bord Bia show that 195,166 calves were exported with the Netherlands and Spain accounting for three quarters of this figure.

Poland has jumped into third spot as they imported 20,403 Irish calves to date, an increase of 79% compared to last year, while Italy remains the fourth largest outlet for Irish calves with just over 16,000 going there so far.

Meanwhile, there seems to be no end in sight for price rises as all Angus- and Hereford-cross calves were up €14/head to €22/head in the most recent figures.

For the first week of June, €498/head was the average price for a Hereford-cross bull aged between three and six weeks of age.

Angus-cross bulls averaged €473/head with Angus-cross heifers making €388/head while Hereford-cross heifers sold for an average of €416/head.