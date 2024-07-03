Factories have made a move this week to pull quotes, with most categories of stock down 5c/kg. Bullocks are now working off a €5.10/kg base price, with heifers at €5.15/kg. The kill went up 1,000 head, driven by another increase in the cow kill, but is still average for the time of year. Demand is strong across our main markets, with the fact that England remains in the European football championships being good news for Irish beef finishers. The manufacturing beef trade remains very strong, with €5-€5.10/kg still being paid for top-quality, heavy cows.

Numbers of finished prime cattle remain in short supply on the back of reduced grass growth, particularly in the south of the country. Beef exports to Europe are up 3.2%, while exports to the UK are up 2.3% on the first four months of 2024.