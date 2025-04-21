For the post-Christmas spending period of the 12 weeks up until 23 March 2025, mince volume sales were up by 1.8%. \ Donal O'Leary

Factories continue to try and apply pressure to the beef trade with varying levels of success. Some are sending out mixed messages that they don’t need cattle for this week, while other agents working for the same factory are booking in cattle within two to three days of getting the cattle.

Quotes are back a touch with €7.50-€7.60 now the most common base price for bullocks, with heifers moving at €7.60-€7.70.

Flat prices of as high as €8.00-€8.10 are still on table for in-spec Aberdeen Angus cattle, although factories are a little more reluctant to quote flat prices for other cattle in the last few days. Most of this week’s cattle were purchased last week at last week’s prices with some agents trying to quote lower for next week’s kill, but at the moment farmers are not moving or panicking about selling at the lower quotes.

While factories are arguing that they have plenty of cattle coming into their hands, a lot of agents are talking about tighter numbers in May.

Cows

Cows continue to trade at very steady prices, with €7.10/kg to €7.20/kg on the table for well-fleshed R-grading cows in the south of the country and €7.30/kg where bigger numbers are involved.

U-grading cows are up to €7.30/kg to €7.40/kg, with O-grading suckler cows trading from €7.00/kg to €7.05/kg in some factories. O-grading dairy cows are being quoted at €6.80/kg to €6.90/kg. P+3 cows are working off €6.40/kg to €6.60/kg, depending on weight, age, flesh and numbers, with €6.70/kg paid to large feeders.

Bulls

Under-24-month-old bulls are still working off €7.50/kg to €7.70/kg for U-grading bulls and higher where larger numbers are involved. Flat prices as high as €7.80/kg are still being paid to some larger suppliers for mixes of U and R grading bulls. R grading bulls are at €7.30/kg to €7.40/kg, while O grading bulls are being bought at €7.20/kg to €7.30/kg.

The latest supermarket spend data from the UK paints a positive picture for retails spending on beef products. For the post-Christmas spending period of the 12 weeks up until 23 March 2025, mince volume sales were up by 1.8%, while diced beef sales saw a 14.6% increase. Steak sales also recorded an increase, up 0.6% year-on-year.

AHDB also reported an increase in burger and grills sales up 0.8% on the same period. Spend on beef products in UK retailers was up 4.4% during the 12-week period when compared with the same period in 2024.

The trade remains very positive in the UK with Scotland being the standout market. R4L bullocks rose 11.6p/kg in the week ending 12 April 2025 with the average R4L bullock coming in at 718p/kg (€8.77/kg incl VAT).