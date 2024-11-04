Base quotes continue to move upwards this week, with a number of factories that were slow to move their quotes up last week having to move up this week to get cattle.

Bullock quotes range from €5.15/kg to €5.20/kg, with more going to those with numbers.

Heifer quotes are coming in at €5.20/kg to €5.25/kg, again with more going to regular customers.

Foyle Meats in Donegal continues to be top of the pile with their quote of €5.30/kg for bullocks killing out between 300kg and 400kg and their quote of €5.35/kg for heifers killing out at the same weight.

Factory agents continue to light up marts for factory-fit cattle, with words being exchanged in a number of marts this week between customers such is the pressure to secure slaughter-fit cattle.

A number of factories have increased the days they are slaughtering cattle on a weekly basis to fill Christmas retail orders.

Cows

The cow trade has also seen some improvement, with quotes lifting, especially for farmers with larger numbers to sell.

Factory agents and wholesalers are very active competing in marts again this week for slaughter-fit cows.

O+ suckler cows are generally working off €4.70/kg to €4.80/kg, while O grading dairy cows are being bought at €4.60/kg to €4.65/kg, depending on which factory you are dealing with.

R grading cows are being quoted at €4.90/kg to €5.00/kg and higher money is available where numbers are involved. P+3 cows are working off €4.40/kg to €4.50/kg, depending on weight, age and flesh cover.

Well-fleshed U grading cows continue to command a top price of €5.00/kg to €5.20/kg and over it for young fleshed heavy cows.

Good-quality feeding cows are making between €2.60/kg and €3.00/kg in marts, so it’s hard to argue with farmers who are choosing to sell in marts as opposed to fighting with agents for a few cents in a couple of weeks.

Bulls

Under-24-month bulls are still working off a €5.35/kg to €5.45/kg base price for U grading bulls.

R grading bulls are coming in at €5.20/kg to €5.30/kg, while O grading bulls are being bought at €5.10/kg to €5.15/kg.

P grading bulls are working off €5.00/kg, depending on weight and flesh cover. Under-16-month bulls are generally working off €5.10/kg to €5.20/kg.