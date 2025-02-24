Cows have taken the biggest jump this week, with €6.40/kg now on the table for well-fleshed R grading cows in the south of the country.

U grading cows are on the same quote in some factories, but more is available where pressure is applied.

O grading suckler cows have made their way up to €6.15/kg in some factories, but, in the main, are working off around €6.10/kg.

O grading dairy cows are being quoted at €5.90/kg, but €6/kg is easily achievable when pressure is applied.

P+3 cows are working off €5.80/kg to €5.90/kg, depending on weight, age, flesh and numbers, with €6/kg paid to a few large feeders for P grading cows.

Factory agents are paying the equivalent of €6.60/kg deadweight and over it in marts to secure top-quality fleshed cows.

Heifer quotes

Heifer quotes are also up, with €6.50/kg on the table for in-spec heifers. Bullocks are working off a base quote of €6.40/kg.

Factories are trying to quote pries lower than this, but not getting a lot of cattle bought at last week’s prices.

There are also higher prices being paid, with factory agents still very anxious for cattle.

Where farmers threaten to hold out or move to a competitor agent, agents are always able to find more to hold the cattle in their net.

In-spec Aberdeen Angus heifers are trading at flat prices of €7/kg and over it.

Bulls

Under-24-month bulls are still working off €6.60/kg to €6.70/kg for U grading bulls and higher where larger numbers are involved.

The best price I heard last week was €7/kg flat for a load of U grading bulls in the southeast of the country.

R grading bulls are at €6.50/kg to €6.60/kg, while O grading bulls are being bought at €6.40/kg to €6.50/kg.

Under-16-month bulls are working off a base price of €6.30/kg to €6.40/kg before any QA bonus or grid payments are added.