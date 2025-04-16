Factories have moved to apply some pressure to the trade this week, with quotes levelling off in a lot of factories.

The general run of Monday’s quotes was €7.60/kg to €7.70/kg base price for bullocks and €7.70/kg to €7.80/kg base price for heifers.

There are still heifers being sold this week at an €8/kg base price on the back of deals done last week.

Two short weeks in a row always plays into the factories' hands when trying to manage numbers and some have shifted this week’s cattle to next week based on what they say is too many cattle, but our markets remain very strong and the current pressure is more a way of cooling off things.

Within the industry, there is a concern around supplies for May. Young bulls usually shored up the kill at this time of year, but, taking factory instructions, farmers have walked away from bulls.

There is an expectation that the May lull in supply will stabilise prices and could even see more rises if the UK market keeps on climbing.

Cows

Cows continue to trade at very steady prices, with €7.20/kg to €7.25/kg on the table for well-fleshed R grading cows in the south of the country and €7.30/kg where bigger numbers are involved.

U grading cows are up to €7.30/kg to €7.40/kg, with O grading suckler cows making their way up to €7.00/kg to €7.05/kg in some factories.

O grading dairy cows are being quoted at €6.80/kg to €6.90/kg. P+3 cows are working off €6.50/kg to €6.60/kg, depending on weight, age, flesh and numbers, with €6.70/kg paid to large feeders.

Bulls

Under-24-month bulls are still working off €7.60/kg to €7.80/kg for U grading bulls and higher where larger numbers are involved.

Flat prices as high as €7.90/kg have been paid to some larger suppliers for mixes of U and R grading bulls.

R grading bulls are at €7.40/kg to €7.50/kg, while O grading bulls are being bought at €7.30/kg to €7.40/kg.