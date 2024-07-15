The beef trade has started off this week where it left off last week, with quotes on a similar footing.

A line appears to have been drawn in the sand at €5/kg, with bullocks working off a €5/kg base price this week, while heifers are coming in at €5.05/kg to €5.10/kg base price.

Factory agents are trying to talk the trade down, but none have been brave enough to go below the €5/kg base price.

Agents are reporting a steady supply of cattle coming their way, despite the weather and grass issues that are currently being experienced on farms.

Agents continue to talk down the trade, but are still anxious for finished cattle.

Cows

Cows are pretty steady, with U grading cows still up at €4.90/kg to €5.00/kg and R grading cows coming in at €4.60/kg to €4.70/kg.

Factories specialising in cows and dealing through producer groups are paying up to 20c/kg higher than these quotes to secure numbers.

O+ suckler cows are generally working off €4.40/kg to €4.60/kg, while O grading dairy cows are being bought at €4.30/kg to €4.40/kg in the main.

P+3 cows are working off €4.10/kg to €4.20/kg, depending on weight, age and flesh.

The mart trade is still a good option for farmers with smaller numbers of cows, with agents still very active for heavy well-fleshed cows.

The cow kill continues to be very strong, with 9,780 cows killed last week, the second-highest weekly kill of cows so far in 2024.

So far, the cow kill is running just above 10% ahead of last year's kill for the same period.

Bulls

Under-24-month bulls are still working off a €5.35/kg to €5.40/kg base price for U grading bulls.

R grading bulls are coming in at €5.20/kg to €5.30/kg, while O grading bulls are being bought at €5.00/kg to €5.10/kg.

P grading bulls are working off €5.00/kg, depending on weight and flesh cover. Under-16-month bulls are generally working off a €5.00/kg to €5.10/kg base price.