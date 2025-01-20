The beef trade continues to kick on, with another 5c to 10c/kg of an increase evident in quotes on Monday for this week’s kill.

Bullocks are working off a base quote of €5.80/kg to €5.85/kg, with heifers at €5.90/kg to €5.95/kg.

A base quote of €6/kg has also been paid for heifers to get deals across the line.

Base quotes are fast becoming redundant given the leeway and additions that agents are adding to quotes this week.

The trade shows no signs of abating with factories anxious to line up supplies for the next couple of weeks.

Agents continue to light up marts with an insatiable demand for heavy well-fleshed dry cows over the weekend. The outlook remains very positive with tight supplies expected to drive prices for the foreseeable future.

Flat deals

Prices of as high as €6.50/kg flat are being paid for a big loads of continental cattle this week. Several deals have been done for O grading Aberdeen Angus heifers at €6.40/kg to €6.45/kg flat.

Flat prices for Friesian bullocks are ranging from €5.90/kg to €6.00/kg, depending on the numbers involved.

Cows

O+ suckler cows are generally working off €5.30/kg to €5.40/kg, while O grading dairy cows are being bought at €5.20/kg to €5.30/kg, depending on the factory.

R grading cows are being quoted at €5.50/kg to €5.60/kg and higher money is available where numbers are involved.

P+3 cows are working off €5.10/kg to €5.20/kg, depending on weight, age and flesh. Well-fleshed U grading cows continue to command top prices of €5.70/kg to €5.90/kg and over for young, fleshed heavy cows.

Bulls

Under-24-month bulls are still working off €6.00/kg to €6.10/kg for U grading bulls and higher where larger numbers are involved.

Flat prices of €6.10/kg and over it is on the table where big numbers are involved. R grading bulls are coming in at €5.90/kg to €6.00/kg, while O grading bulls are being bought at €5.70/kg to €5.80/kg.

Under-16-month bulls are working off a base price of €5.70/kg before any QA bonus or grid payments are added.

Prices across the water have also seen another big increase with quotes up 10-15p in Britain on the back of lower supplies and huge demand.