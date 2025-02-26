The beef trade kicked on again this week, with quotes up another 5-10c/kg across the board. Bullocks are up to €6.55/kg base price, while heifers have moved to €6.65/kg. Flat prices of as high as €7.10/kg have been paid for in-spec Aberdeen Angus heifers. Finishers in the Tirlán/Kepak Twenty20 club are getting €7.35/kg this week for R-grading Aberdeen Angus heifers.

Cows have also seen a big jump with €6.60/kg being paid for U-grading cows this week.

Kill numbers dropped off last week, with over 1,000 fewer bulls killed compared to the week before. The UK market levelled out this week after a number of weeks of consecutive gains. It still remains over €1/kg ahead of the Irish price. Factories continue to be very active in marts buying almost fit cattle for next day kill in many instances.

Certified Irish Angus has announced a 30c/kg off season bonus for its members for cattle slaughtered between 24 March and 30 May 2025. The bonus will be paid in addition to the in-spec QA bonus of 20c/kg.

The Irish Hereford Prime beef producer group has also confirmed an official bonus of 25c/kg for the spring / summer 2025 off-season bonus and will be available on cattle slaughtered from the 24 March 2025 to the 23 May 2025.