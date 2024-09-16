Hundreds of thousands of farmers and their families will descend on Ratheniska, Co Laois, over the next three days to attend the National Ploughing Championships.

It’s always a quiet time when it comes to marketing cattle, as farmers concentrate on the trip away this week.

Cattle supplies took a lift last week, but are expected to even out this week, with finished cattle on farms still in short enough supply.

Factories have turned to their larger feeders, with the number of cattle killed out of feedlots in July rising by 4,000 head or 1,000 head/week compared with July 2023.

Bullocks are working off a €5.05/kg to €5.10/kg base price, while heifers are working off a €5.10/kg to €5.15/kg base price this week.

Cows

O+ suckler cows are generally working off €4.50/kg to €4.65/kg, while O grading dairy cows are being bought at €4.30/kg to €4.40/kg, depending on the part of the country you are in.

R grading cows are being quoted at €4.75/kg to €4.80/kg and higher money is available where numbers are involved.

P+3 cows are working off €4.30/kg to €4.40/kg, depending on weight, age and flesh cover.

Bulls

Under-24-month bulls are still working off a €5.35/kg to €5.40/kg base price for U grading bulls. R grading bulls are coming in at €5.20/kg to €5.30/kg, while O grading bulls are being bought at €5.00/kg to €5.10/kg.

P grading bulls are working off €5.00/kg, depending on weight and flesh cover.

Under-16-month bulls are generally working off a €5.00/kg to €5.10/kg base price.

If you are at the Ploughing, drop in for a chat with the livestock team. We're located on Block 2, Row 14, Stand 260.