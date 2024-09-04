A big shakeup is happening in the online bidding scene in marts around the country.

There has been a shakeup in the online mart bidding space, with a number of marts changing provider in the last week.

It follows the move by LSL to charge mart clients a fee to use its mart bidding service, a move which resulted in farmer anger. LSL has since scrapped its planned charges.

The Clare Marts group – which includes Ennis, Kilfenora, Kilrush and Scarriff – have all switched to MartBids, the Irish Farmers Journal’s online bidding software.

Aurivo marts in Ballymote and Mohill have also switched to MartBids, with Golden Vale Mart in Carrigallen due to run its first sale on MartBids this Saturday.

A number of other marts around the country are currently in the process of moving.

Another five marts around the country have moved away from LSL.