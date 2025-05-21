There was an exceptionally strong trade for heavier continental-cross calves in Bandon Mart this week.

Overall calf numbers are running at double what they were this time last year, according to the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) calf price database.

Export demand is really ratcheting up and the number of farmers active at ringsides is falling back and while the supply is well up on 2024 levels, the appetite for calves is stronger than ever.

Traditional beef breeds continue to account for over 80% of all calves traded in marts and, yet again, they have experienced price rises across the different categories.

Angus-crosses made up half of all calves traded and prices continue to go up. For bull calves between three and six weeks of age, the average price was €442, a rise of €8/head on last week. Heifer calves too were up €19/head for an average of €347.

Hereford-crosses made up 27% of all calves sold and older bull calves witnessed a price increase of €18/head as they sold for an average of €462. The same age heifer calves made €363/head, up €14 on last week.

The phenomenal spring continues to deliver for Friesians too, as their average price crossed the €300/head threshold.

Solid demand and a falling supply resulted in their price going up by €38/head for an average of €308. This time last year they were selling for €86/head and their numbers half of what they are this now.

Friesian numbers

Between bulls and heifers, Friesians made up 8% of all calves sold. Friesian heifer calves were one of the few categories to slip back, as their average price slipped by €24/head to €261.

Limousin- and Belgian Blue-crosses combined matched Friesian numbers and, for the most part, performed well, although Belgian Blue-cross heifers pulled back from last week’s high, as they slipped €50/head to €469. An average price of €502/head was available for Limosuin-cross bulls.

Younger calves had a number of eye-catching price rises there over the last week, albeit on very small numbers.

Limousin heifers went up €147/head to €485, while young Charolais bulls shot up €194/head to an average of €643.