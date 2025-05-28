The number of calves on offer is running about 1,200 head above the same time last year, according to the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) calf price database.

This increase in numbers could in part be due to challenging weather conditions during the 2024 breeding season resulting in some cows calving later than usual.

Prices for the main breeds on offer have eased somewhat, with mart managers reporting lower farmer activity at the ringside in recent weeks.

Calves sired by traditional beef breed bulls maintained their firm grip of the market, as they made up four out of every five calves on offer this week.

Prices for them have steadied for the first time in a couple of weeks. Angus-crosses accounted for 52% of calves traded and both bulls and heifers experienced single-figure price rises.

Bulls averaged €451/head, an increase of €9 on last week, while Angus-cross heifers made €350/head, up €3 in the last seven days.

Prices for Hereford-crosses may have peaked and slipped back closer to Angus-crosses. They made up 28% of the calves sold and heifer calf prices were back €6/head to €357, while bull calves experienced a €1/head rise to €463.

Friesians hung on to third spot in the supply, making up 8% of all calves sold. Prices for Friesian bulls took a dip from their high of €308/head the previous week. They were back €28 to €280, while prices for Friesian heifers were close to them at €275/head, up €14/head on last week.

Limousin-crosses have leapfrogged Belgian Blue-crosses as the main continental breed. Prices for bull calves increased by €50/head compared to last week to €552. Limousin-cross heifers were up €21/head to €436.

Belgian Blue-crosses had a mixed week as their average price was back €5 for bulls to €551, while heifer calf prices fell €41 to €428/head.

Charolais- and Simmental-crosses were available in smaller numbers, but remain in demand. For Charolais-cross bull calves, the average price was up €65 to €577/head, while Simmental-cross bulls were up €55 to €496/head.