There’s been no let-up in calf prices, as all of the main categories experienced price rises over the past week.

Figures from the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) calf price data confirm what has been the common talking point at calf rings across the country this week, calves are getting dearer.

Calf numbers are back on last week, but remain about 3,000 head ahead of this time last year.

Combined, traditional beef breeds and Belgian Blue-crosses made up three quarters of all calves traded in marts last week and across the 12 categories, male, female, under and over three weeks of age, eight of those saw prices increase by in excess of €20/head with two more just behind at €18/head.

Angus-crosses made up 43% of the total number of calves and prices for older bull calves increased by €26/head to €327, while heifers went up €21/head to €256.

For those aged between 10 and 20 days of age, bulls were €24/head dearer at €278 and heifers averaged €216/head, up €18 on last week.

One quarter of all calves had a Hereford sire and bull calves got the biggest bounce in price this week. Younger Hereford-cross bull calves were €25/head dearer at €312 and those aged from three to six weeks made €20/head more, averaging €362.

Heifers were up too, albeit at lower levels, with younger ones up €9/head to €231 and older Hereford-cross heifers making €14/head more at €273.

Belgian Blue-crosses were up anywhere from €18/head to €27/head, with bulls and heifers between three and six weeks of age making €415 and €363 respectively.

Friesian bull numbers continue to taper off and they now account for 14% of all calves traded. Their prices went up by €17/head to €193 for those aged between three and six weeks of age. Those aged between 10 and 20 days of age were fewer in number but also went up €6/head to €157.

These prices are a marked contrast to the first week of April 2024 when older Angus-cross bulls and heifers averaged €132/head and €95/head respectively.

The same age Hereford-cross bulls were averaging €173/head and heifers €107/head, while a three- to six-week-old Friesian bull could be bought for €47/head.