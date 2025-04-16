This week’s calf sale in Leinster Co-op’s mart in Carlow on Monday last saw a full clearance of the close to 400 calves on offer.

Beef crosses made up the most of what was on offer and between them, Angus- and Hereford-crosses made up 65% of the total number of calves.

The going rate for most of those traditional beef breed crosses tended to be from €260 to €490 for most younger calves under six weeks of age.

Calves that bit closer to weaning or weaned were making from €540 to €720.

Continental-crosses tended to sell in a range from €400 to €640.

Friesians were thin enough on the ground but most of them tended to sell from €200 to €300.

Speaking after the sale, mart manager Jimmy Walsh said: “It’s unreal. I’m in the game half a century nearly. I started around ’74 when prices were on the floor, but farms were bought on calves bought that year when they were sold after.

“To me, this year stands out far more than that, foot-and-mouth disease, BSE or COVID.

“Calf numbers are very good, they’re much better than last year. The quality of the calves is a good step up on the past few years too.

“I’ve one farmer here selling Belgian Blues and getting €450 and €550 for his calves. That’s nothing to be sneezed at. Friesian calves are making five times the price they used to.

“Farmers are seeing these attractive prices and keeping the calves longer and making it more worthwhile.

“No one likes selling something for nothing and that’s how it was.

Options

“Selling calves no one wanted at €20 wasn’t good, but farmers got a good handle on sexed semen and that gave them further options and it got farmers using more Blues and Hereford.

“There’s been a lot of promotional work done to get people to improve their calves and all that added up to make it better for all of us. All that and the good beef price has really got the ball rolling and it’s great to see it.

“Cattle prices have risen week on week and when you think back to what the prices were like two months ago never mind last year, it gives great confidence to people.

“It’s making younger people take notice and they want to get involved. I’ve seen a lot though and it wasn’t always this good, so they have to remember that.

“The real beauty of it is all those good calves are staying at home and that’s good for the future.

“A lot of farmers who wouldn’t have bought calves before this year are buying the better-quality calves and it’s lovely to see.”

In pictures

This Limousin-cross bull sold for €635.\Justin Lynch

This Angus-cross bull calf sold for €470.\Justin Lynch

This Limousin-cross bull sold for €460. \Justin Lynch

This Angus-cross heifer sold for €260. \Justin Lynch

This Hereford-cross heifer sold for €270. \Justin Lynch

This Limousin-cross heifer sold for €320. \Justin Lynch

This Belgian Blue-cross bull sold for €470. \Justin Lynch

This Limousin-cross bull sold for €480. \Justin Lynch

These Norwegian Red-cross bull calves sold for €350. \Justin Lynch

This Angus-cross heifer sold for €255. \Justin Lynch

These Angus-cross heifers sold for €305. \Justin Lynch

This Limousin-cross bull sold for €625.\Justin Lynch

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer sold for €355.\Justin Lynch

This Belgian Blue-cross bull sold for €390. \Justin Lynch

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer sold for €460. \Justin Lynch

This Friesian-cross bull sold for €350. \Justin Lynch

These Hereford-cross bulls sold for €375. \Justin Lynch

This Friesian-cross heifer sold for €250. \Justin Lynch

These Friesian heifers sold for €285. \Justin Lynch