Carnaross Mart in Co Meath had a good entry of almost 400 weanlings at Tuesday night’s weekly weanling sale.

Entries were dominated by dairy-beef animals, with a lot of Aberdeen Angus and Hereford weanlings moving through the heifer ring.

Demand was good, with farmers and feedlots dominating the buying. Aberdeen Angus and Hereford heifers in the 300kg to 400kg weight bracket sold for between €3.30/kg and €3.80/kg, with a big difference in prices for good-quality heifers versus poorer-quality animals.

Some of the best prices paid was for lighter stock, with a bunch of May 2024-born Aberdeen Angus heifers weighing 210kg selling for €880 (€4.19/kg).

In the bull ring, it was a similar story, with dairy-beef selling for between €3.50/kg and €4.00/kg, depending on quality.

Top-quality suckler bulls weighing around the 400kg mark were making between €1,600 and €1,800/head.

Auctioneer Rodney Windrum described the trade as being “on fire” with more and more grass buyers coming out every week.

“There’s a lot of customers for Aberdeen Angus and Hereford stock at the moment with big demand from feedlots restocking as well.”

Carnaross Mart holds its weekly bullock and calf sales on Mondays, weanlings on Tuesday evenings, heifers and cows on Thursdays.

In pictures

This April 2024-born Limousin heifer weighed 435kg and sold for €1,620 (€3.72/kg).

This March 2024-born Limousin bull weighed 405kg and sold for €1,760 (€4.34/kg).

This January 2024-born Belgian Blue heifer weighed 385kg and sold for €1,000 (€2.59/kg).

These three February 2024-born Aberdeen Angus heifers weighed 330kg and sold for €1,150 (€3.48/kg).