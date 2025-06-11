This December 2024 born Limousin bull weanling weighed 345kg and sold for €1,830 (€5.30/kg).

Granard Mart had just under 100 cattle through the ring at Monday night’s weanling and suckler sale.

Trade was described as brisk, with a lot of good-quality weanlings included in the sale.

The good-quality weanlings was matched by a few good customers, which left the trade ahead of last week in terms of prices.

Mart manager Jody Reilly said: “We’ve seen some exceptional prices paid for stock over the last few weeks, with both farmers and exporters very hungry for stock.

“We have a lot of customers looking for that top-quality store heifer weighing around 400kg to 450kg and they have been hitting €5/kg and over it for the last few weeks.

“There has been great demand for lighter heifers also, with some heifers in the 200kg to 300kg weight bracket coming into over €1,400/head.”

Top-quality heifers in the 350kg to 400kg weight bracket came in at €5.07/kg this week, up 4c/kg on the previous week.

Top prices

The top third quality bracket of weanling bulls in the 300kg to 400kg weight range came in at €5.39/kg on Monday night, with the average weanling in the same weight bracket coming in at €5.08/kg, up 32c/kg on the previous week.

Exporters are still in the driving seat when it comes to the bull weanlings, with a lot of competition for the right types of calves.

Top call in the bull section on Monday night was €3,000 paid for a January 2024-born Charolais bull weighing 600kg (€4.76/kg)

This was followed by a March 2024-born Charolais bull weighing 610kg making €2,570 (€4.21/kg).

Feeders were also out in action in the market for bull weanlings, with more weight and age to them.

A couple of older suckler cows with young calves at foot made between €2,000 and €2,500.

Granard Mart holds its weekly weanling and suckler cow sale on Monday evenings at 6pm, while its weekly bullock, heifer and dry cow sales takes place at 11am on Wednesdays.

In pictures

This December 2024 born Charolais heifer weighed 310kg and sold for €1,560 (€5.03/kg).

This May 2024 born Charolais heifer weighed 325kg and sold for €1,440 (€4.43/kg).

This May 2024 born Limousin heifer weighed 305kg and sold for €1,370 (€4.49/kg).

This May 2024 born Limousin heifer weighed 360kg and sold for €1,720 (€4.78/kg).

This May 2024 born Limousin heifer weighed 390kg and sold for €1,910 (€5.03/kg).

This May 2024 born Limousin heifer weighed 350kg and sold for €1,710 (€4.89/kg).

This March 2024 born Charolais heifer weighed 455kg and sold for €1,930 (€4.24/kg).

This July 2024 born Charolais heifer weighed 370kg and sold for €1,650 (€4.46/kg).

This March 2024 born Charolais heifer weighed 430kg and sold for €1,950 (€4.53/kg).

This April 2024 born Charolais heifer weighed 405kg and sold for €1,910 (€4.72/kg).