This Limousin-cross heifer born May 2023 and weighing 518kg sold for €2,520 (€4.86/kg).

Trade remained sharp in Ballina Mart this week, with the general cattle sale seeing similar stock numbers to normal for the time of year combined with some sharp prices on offer.

Finished cattle were in tighter supply, with the majority of factory-fit stock being made up of cull cows.

Mart manger Billy Loftus noted: “Northern Ireland customers are very active for forward continental and Angus bullocks, with feedlots and factory for beef with a high presence of farmers back at the ringside looking for stores. Top U-grade cows are also being exported through our export centre here on site.”

There was firm appetite from feedlot agents and finishers for forward store bullocks, with lots around two years old being plentiful in numbers and very suitable for an intense finish period at 480kg to 550kg liveweight.

Quality continental types sold from €4.20/kg to €4.68/kg, with plainer suckler-bred stock and dairy-beef stock generally selling between €3.80/kg and €4.15/kg.

Lighter dairy-beef bullocks born in 2024 were keenly sought after by grass buyers and were again capable of selling in excess of €4/kg, especially those in the mid- to high-300kg bracket.

Heifers

Heifers were smaller in numbers than the bullocks, but demand was much the same, with breeding heifers in particular seeing prices reach close to €6/kg.

Colour and shape commanded top coin, with heifers suitable to breed immediately selling from €4.30/kg upwards.

Store-type heifers for finishing later in the season sold from €3.90kg up to €4.54/kg, while short-keep stores sold for similar prices.

Dairy-beef heifers born in 2024 were an even sharper trade than their male counterparts, with prices up to €4.40/kg being paid for quality heifers with weight for age.

Cows

The majority of cows on offer were good-quality continental types with flesh cover on them or short-keep stores, with only a small number of stores or dairy cows.

These better-quality suckler cows sold from €3.85/kg to €4.61/kg, with factory agents battling to secure lots.

Feeding cows and lower-grading finished types sold from €3/kg upwards. A small number of dairy cows ex-parlour were present and sold from €2/kg to €2.20/kg.

In pictures

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer born May 2023 and weighing 414kg sold for €2,460 (€5.94/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer born March 2023 and weighing 546kg sold for €2,300 (€4.21/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer born June 2024 and weighing 316kg sold for €1,580 (€5/kg).

This 2021-born Limousin-cross cow with bull calf at foot sold for €4,900.

This 2019-born Limousin-cross cow weighed 720kg and sold for €3,100 (€4.30/kg).

This 2016-born Charolais-cross cow weighed 864kg and sold for €3,840 (€4.44/kg).

This 2014-born Angus-cross cow weighing 806kg sold for €3,180 (€3.94/kg).

This Charolais-cross bullock born May 2023 and weighing 468kg sold for €2,220 (€4.74/kg).

This Charolais-cross bullock born April 2023 and weighing 540kg sold for €2,480 (€4.59/kg).

This Angus-cross bullock born March 2023 and weighing 502kg sold for €1,940 (€3.86/kg).